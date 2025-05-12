Homebuilder names development after bomb disposal hero

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new development in Lawley, named Hughes Meadow, has a range of three and four bedroom homes for prospective purchasers in Telford, all designed with modern living in mind.

The five-star housebuilder will provide a number of services and facilities within the area, and will underpin 166 new jobs at the development, from construction on site to the supply chain.

B&DWM - 003 - The kitchen dining room in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow

The name of the brand-new community is inspired by local resident and veteran, Kim Hughes GC. Kim served for 23 years as a bomb disposal expert and, during his tour of Afghanistan, the Warrant Office Class 1 made safe over 120 improvised explosive devices. Subsequently, his heroism saw Kim awarded the George Cross.

B&DWM - 001 - The living room in the Hollinwood show home at Hughes Meadow

Having moved to Telford with his family in 1988, Kim followed his family tradition of public service and joined the British Army. Now the Vice Chairman of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, Kim is a best-selling author with his autobiography, entitled ‘Painting the Sand,’ and fiction series becoming international best sellers.

On being the namesake for the development, Kim said: “To have such an honour is fantastic, Telford made me the person I am today. My time in service to the crown and subsequent award of the George Cross has taken me across the globe and away from home for far too long, so to have my name set in the foundations of the community is humbling.”

B&DWM - 006 - The main bedroom of the Hollinwood show home at Hughes Meadow

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “As a five-star homebuilder, it’s important that we not only bring a range of homes to Telford, but to invest in the area in which we are building through community and monetary contributions.

“To be able to honour Kim Hughes’ incredible achievements and unwavering bravery in Afghanistan is a tremendous point of pride. Kim’s heroism is unquestionable, and this is our way of thanking him for his service.

“We hope that all the residents that move into our Lawley community take the time to learn of Kim Hughes’ feats. We look forward to making this a wonderful community for all.”

The village of Lawley is nestled close to the picturesque Shropshire countryside, with many amenities right on the doorstep. Home buyers at Hughes Meadow can enjoy the best of both village life and useful commuter connections.

Telford is an excellent base for exploring the area’s scenic countryside and rich heritage, with the historic village of Ironbridge within five miles. Within the Ironbridge Valley of Invention, residents will find numerous museums, ideal for family days out.

Telford’s town centre offers a range of retail and entertainment facilities, including the shopping centre with a bowling alley, arcade, cinema and a variety of restaurants.

Hughes Meadow can be found on Milners Lane, off Concorde in Lawley, Telford, and currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes with prices starting from £300,000.