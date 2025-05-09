VE Day 80 celebrated in style at Shrewsbury care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted a 1940s-themed street party with delicious food, entertainment and dancing. Guests also enjoyed live entertainment from who got everyone’s toes tapping.

Resident Margaret Wright reflected on her memories of the important time, saying: “We had a wonderful day with lovely memories, it was wonderful to sing along to old favourites.”

Donna Howard, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the Shrewsbury community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along and the entire team for making this celebration possible.

“It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying the music, food and company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”

Oxbow Manor has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status for meeting eight standards laid out in the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The VFF framework involves noting Armed Forces status within residents’ care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting residents and their relatives to relevant support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans and their partners.

Oxbow Manor is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.