Find Your Dream Home at the Charles View Development Open Day in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cornovii Homes invites prospective buyers to an Open Event at Charles View , a prime development offering options for every type of house buyer.

The Open Day will showcase new 3 and 4-bedroom homes, The Sparrowhawk and The Kestrel. This event provides a fantastic opportunity to explore beautiful show homes and view just-finished properties without an appointment.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 10 May

Time: 12 noon – 3pm

Location: Charles View, Off London Road, Shrewsbury, SY5 6QT

Entry: No appointment needed – just drop in!

At Charles View, visitors will discover:

Homes designed to reduce energy usage and keep running costs low.

More space than the average new build, offering extra room for families to live and grow

A variety of stylish layouts and finishes tailored for modern lifestyles.

Multiple show homes and fully completed properties available to explore.

Expert advice from the Cornovii Homes team on the day.

Whether looking for a first home, room for a growing family or a more energy-efficient way of living, Charles View is the perfect place to start the next chapter.

Don't miss this chance to find an ideal home in a thriving Shrewsbury community.

For more information, email hello@cornoviihomes.co.uk or call 07972 713873.