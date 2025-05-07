Money Matters: Take action now to save on energy costs next winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As the warm months roll in, winter can feel like a distant thought—but now is the perfect time to prepare your home and budget for the colder months ahead.

Taking a few proactive steps in summer can help you manage energy costs more effectively and ensure your home stays cosy without breaking the bank.

Start by checking your annual energy bill estimate from your supplier. Many households pay a flat monthly amount throughout the year, but if your usage was higher than expected last winter, your monthly payment may be too low to cover the colder months.

Adjusting now while usage is lower can help avoid large debts or steep increases when temperatures drop.

You should also check if it’s time to book your annual boiler service. It ensures your boiler is working efficiently and safely before you really need it.

Have a good Spring Clean of your radiators too, using a radiator brush – dust and grime reduce their efficiency. Bleeding them also helps eliminate cold spots and ensures even heating.

While you’re at it, take a moment to look at how your rooms are laid out. If furniture is blocking radiators, heat can’t circulate properly, making rooms feel colder and driving up your energy use.

Consider small changes too. Using radiator reflectors, sealing draughts, and checking insulation around windows and doors can make a big difference to comfort and bills during autumn and winter.

Another thing to consider if you rely on heating oil is that prices may be cheaper during the warmer months when demand is lowest.

They tend to go up and down a lot, so keep an eye on when you might need to refill your tank and order when costs are lowest. As well as saving you money, this approach can help ensure you’re not caught out during cold snaps.

