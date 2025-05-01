Hope Bagot Fete and Dog Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julian and Alice Rogers-Coltman will be hosting the fete in the grounds of Hope Court and, as well as the dog show, Tenbury Teme Valley Band will be performing, there will be a range of stall with plants, bric-a-brac, books, tombola, coconut shy, skittles and all the activities that create the quintessential English garden fête including delicious cakes and refreshments.

A fire brigade engine and police trailer will also be present to give advice to the public on safety and security issues and Caring for God’s Acre will be on hand to advise on gardening for wildlife.

The popular plant stall at Hope Bagot Fete

Hope Bagot Fête at Hope Court, SY8 3AF, will be held between 2pm and 5pm with the dog show starting at 2.15pm.