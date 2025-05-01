Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Singer-songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics Announce June 2025 Headline Tenbury Wells Show which will see him perform a headline show with a full band on Friday 13 June 2025 at the intimate venue Regal Theatre, Tenbury Wells. The event is the start of a weekend Americana festival.

Speaking about the show, Andy Sharrocks enthused: “I am super buzzed up to be playing this beautiful theatre in Tenbury Wells, I was last here to watch Robert Plant and Saving Grace, so some big shoes to fill.

After I took the Midnight Express from Rochdale to Knighton in the early 80's I was made to feel very welcome in this part of the world. I soon joined a band, and after rehearsing at Ferney Hall near Onibury, played many times in Ludlow, Bishops Castle, Kington, Knighton, and Leominster but alas not in Tenbury Wells, however I intend to make up for that with this gig.

Since then, I have travelled all over the world, but it would be fantastic if anybody from those days turned up, I am so looking forward to playing some country rock n roll n durty blues for everybody.”

“Good, honest, earthy rock and roll done the old way on vinyl with passion and aplomb”- Mark Radcliffe (BBC 6 Music Presenter)

Most of the songs were blues/rock based, with a lot of variety, from the Cajun sound of Christopher Cullingham’, the swampy delta blues of ‘SilverTongue Phantom Lady’ to the funky ‘Where’s All The Love Gone’ and a couple influenced by Tom Waits (‘Old Leather Coat’ and ‘Welcome To The Real World’) - (Blues In Britain)

“Running the electric & acoustic gamut of folksy and traditional American blues, UK Americana, punky rock and roll, alt. country, and a dash of soul, Country Rock n’ Roll n’ Durty Blues does exactly what it says on the title, plus a pinch or six of Andy Sharrocks’ own ingredients” – Ross Muir (Fabrications HQ)

“Sold to me as, ‘if you like The Rolling Stones, you’ll like this’, it really is much more than that. Country Rock n Roll n Durty Blues is a sprawling album of original rock and blues that takes you on a ride from the early days of Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters to modern Americana.” – Nigel Carr (Louder Than War)

“Best of all is his album title track ‘Country, Rock & Roll N’ Durty Blues’ which is an excellent example of his UK Americana crossover style.

Sharrocks writes heartfelt original songs and backs them up with engaging intros which invites us into his wry exploration of modern life”. - Pete Feenstra (Get Ready To Rock)

“The title says it all, roadhouse music par excellence. Americana with a Mancunian attitude” - Nick Dalton (Record Collector Magazine)

Artist Biography:

Andy wrote and released 2 singles and an album in the halcyon punk era which are very sought after in the collectors’ market, under the band name of Accident On The East Lancs.

Andy wrote and released a further solo single called I Believe In Love, on the Vibes And Vibes reggae label.

He then heard Steve Earle and knew alt-country was where his heart lay. At the same time, he rediscovered his love for the blues and has been writing in his country/blues/rock crossover style ever since.

Mick Taylor ex-Rolling Stones guitarist, played on his first solo album Walking In Familiar Footsteps, as did Paul Jones from The Manfreds/Blues Band, playing blues harp. He also recruited Bobby Vee’s sons Jeff and Tommy on drums and bass.

He played many gigs supporting Mick Taylor and even had him in his band The Smokin’ Jackets on a couple of occasions, at the Boom Boom Club in Sutton and The Herelbeke Blues Festival.

Andy wrote and released the album Dirt, with The Smokin’ Jackets as his band, this time leaning more toward country. He supported John Mayall three times, twice at the Jazz Café Camden and The Leicester Sq Theatre. John subsequently invited him on a UK tour of theatres, immediately after John had supported BB King on a stadium tour.

Andy also supported many other acts including Steve Gibbons, Buddy Whittington, The Yardbirds, Curved Air and The Strawbs.

Andy then chose to take a nine-year hiatus to look after his health compromised wife but carried on writing songs throughout the period.

He came back with a triple album ‘Country Rock n Roll n Durty Blues’, a statement in itself.

Andy had a new band, The Incurable Romantics, and they recorded the 36-track album live in the studio in 8 days.

Since then, Andy Sharrocks And The Incurable Romantics have been touring up and down the UK including The 100 Club, and some blues and roots festivals, leaving every crowd wanting more.

Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics will visit the following location: