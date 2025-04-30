Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival announces Cally Beaton as final act for this summer’s gala show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The highlight of SICF will take place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Sunday, July 13 and the Live At The Apollo format currently includes Troy Hawke, Abandoman, Lindsey Santoro, Tez Ilyas and MC Scott Bennett.

Cally Beaton is a keynote speaker, awards host, comedian, business leader, podcaster, writer and entrepreneur. Well-known for being a natural storyteller, full of intelligent, distinctive and insightful material, Cally is one of the UK’s most sought-after names for live comedy work.

During her ten-year stint as Senior Vice President at the US studio giant ViacomCBS, she oversaw brands such as Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount and helped to bring South Park and SpongeBob SquarePants to the world.

Cally Beaton

While working for Comedy Central the late Joan Rivers advised her to take to the stage. She did so and with her unflinching, acerbic and clever brand of comedy, quickly cemented her position as one of the most exciting and original new stand-ups in the country.

Her television appearances to date include being a regular panellist on QI (BBC2), The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Live At The Apollo, Pointless Celebrities, Richard Osman’s House of Games and The Blame Game. Radio 4 appearances include The Now Show, The Unbelievable Truth, Saturday Live, Museum Of Curiosity, PM and Woman’s Hour. She is also a regular contributor on Radio 5 Live, Times Radio, Scala Radio and BBC London.

Comedians performing at the other festival venues in Shrewsbury such as St Mary’s Church, Henry Tudor Inn, The Loft at The Old Post Office and the soon-to-be-opened Red Brick, (on Castle Street) include: Mick Miller, Nina Gilligan, Mrs Smith, Chris O’Neill’s A Comedy Tapas and A Political Brunch, Stella Graham, Terry Christian, Frankie Munroe, Dave Chawner, Tony Law and Sally-Anne Hayward, as well as up-close-and-personal shows by Tez Ilyas, Ignacio Lopez and Troy Hawke.

Commenting on the final booking and the now complete SICF line up, co-director Beth McGowan said: “Once again we have secured a diverse mix of performers, delivering a variety of humour to cater for all tastes. In addition, we will also be offering comedy at new venues Red Brick and St Mary’s Church, where the festival will start a day earlier on 09 July this year. Cally is the icing on the line up cake for the gala show and we hope audiences not only enjoy that but all the events taking place over the four days.”

Tickets for the SICF gala show on July 13 are £38 are available through the Theatre Severn website or box office on 01743 281281.

Pictures: Cally Beaton.