Shrewsbury man conquers the heat and London Marathon for Mind

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For the past six months, the Shrewsbury resident has been turning heads by training in his full furry attire once a week, a nod to the iconic Christmas rooftop residents of Morris & Company’s Shrewsbury building. He has also been busy delivering assemblies to local schools, featuring on BBC Radio Shropshire, and taking part in lunchtime social runs with colleagues in The Quarry, Shrewsbury.

When it came to race day, the temperature proved to be an unforeseen adversary. “The heat made it the absolute hardest thing I've ever done," Alex admitted. "I trained rigorously, but nothing could have truly prepared me for the intensity of the suit in 22-degree heat.” Despite the physical challenge, Alex crossed the finish line, fuelled by his commitment to supporting those facing mental health challenges. “I'm absolutely chuffed to have completed it and that we've raised so much money for Mind.”

Alex Morris running the TCS London Marathon 2025

Reflecting on the toughest parts of the iconic course, Alex highlighted both the physical and mental battles. “The zigzagging route through Canary Wharf, with its sharp, short turns, made it incredibly difficult to establish any rhythm. Throughout the entire race, it was a constant negotiation with mental barriers, all while trying to avoid overheating!”

However, the arduous journey was also punctuated by moments of pure joy and unexpected camaraderie. From a priest offering blessings with holy water, the vibrant energy of a PRIDE corner, and the uplifting performances of drag artists that injected much-needed spirit into the runners. “Seeing my family three times along the route was incredible,” Alex shared. “My wife, Abi, was there with our two daughters, Aria and Esther, cheering me on. Their support meant the world to me, especially during the really tough patches.”

The experience proved to be a profound journey of self-discovery for Alex. “During the race, I learned that I could achieve anything I set my mind to. There were moments when I had to dig incredibly deep, breaking the race down into small, achievable goals like reaching the next water station – and I did it.”

For Alex, the driving force behind his extraordinary effort was a deep commitment to raising vital funds for Mind, an organisation dedicated to supporting individuals facing mental health challenges. He expressed his satisfaction that his participation had ignited important conversations about mental well-being, aligning with an ongoing campaign within Morris Property.

His fundraising efforts have been exceptionally successful, raising over £6,600, placing him among the top 6 out of an impressive 450 fundraisers for Mind.

You can still support Alex's incredible fundraising efforts by donating to his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/alex-morris-1720032762008?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL