Epic weekend of theatre at Soulton: Shakespeare’s Dreams and Shelley’s Tragedy

Returning to grace Soulton Hall for their sixth consecutive summer is the acclaimed British Touring Shakespeare. This respected company is renowned for its vibrant and engaging productions of classic plays, and their annual residency at Soulton has become a highly anticipated event. This year’s double bill promises to be another highlight in their ongoing partnership with the historic venue.

Shakespeare’s magical comedy will be staged in the rarely used 16th-century Epidaurus Court. This unique space, with its proportions deliberately echoing the renowned theatre at Epidaurus in Classical Greece, has not hosted theatrical performances since at least 1783. This summer’s performance marks a significant moment, being the first time in hundreds of years that the normally private Epidaurus Court will be used in this authentic Renaissance manner.

British Touring Shakespeare at Soulton with "Two Gentlemen of Verona, 2020"

The choice of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is particularly resonant given Soulton Hall’s rich history. Old Sir Rowland Hill, the visionary behind the Hall’s Renaissance design, was fascinated by the classical allure of Eleusis, near Athens, a connection mirrored in Shakespeare’s play through Demetrius and Helena’s journey to a location near the ancient city. Furthermore, the play’s concluding dance of eight characters in Theseus’s Hall subtly echoes the famous dance for eight in “As You Like It,” a play closely linked to Soulton through Thomas Lodge Jr., whose “Rosalynde” served as Shakespeare’s source material. The familial ties between Sir Rowland Hill and Shakespeare’s mother, along with the presence of Soulton’s historic dancing pavement, further strengthen this fascinating connection. The performance will naturally feature the central four couples, celebrating their unions in a harmonious dance that mirrors the themes of reconciliation found in “As You Like It.”

British Touring Shakespeare at Soulton with "Merry Wives of Windsor, 2023"

The following evening will offer a stark contrast as audiences are immersed in the chilling world of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” This powerful and haunting tale of ambition and its tragic consequences will come to life, captivating and challenging viewers. The location for this performance, either the atmospheric Base Court or the unique Epidaurus Court, is yet to be finalized, adding an element of anticipation to this dramatic offering.

Tickets for each performance are priced at an accessible £18. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience classic theatre in the unique and historic setting of Soulton Hall.

Outdoor Theatre at Soulton Hall

Tickets are available via soultonhall.co.uk