Discover Shropshire’s newest wedding gem at Barton Grange Open Day and Wedding Fair

Couples looking for the perfect place to say "I do" are invited to discover Barton Grange, Shropshire’s beautiful new wedding venue, just outside Shrewsbury. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of rolling hills and tranquil waters, Barton Grange offers a truly unique "blank canvas" setting for unforgettable celebrations.

By contributor Lynda Smallman
Published
Last updated

Overlooking a picturesque lake complete with a charming gazebo — perfect for celebrant-led ceremonies — Barton Grange provides an idyllic location for tipi, marquee, or yurt weddings. It's a dream come true for couples seeking a truly bespoke day, surrounded by nature’s finest views.

On Saturday, May 10, Barton Grange is throwing open its gates for a Venue Open Day. Visitors can explore the stunning grounds at their leisure, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere and imagining the endless possibilities for their big day.

In association with Tentickle Stretch Tents
Then, on Sunday, May 11, the venue will come alive with the Barton Grange Wedding Fair. A handpicked selection of talented wedding suppliers will be on hand, offering expert advice, creative inspiration, and everything needed to plan a perfect wedding — from florists and photographers to stylists and entertainment.

Situated by the lake, perfect for your wedding ceremony
Guests can enjoy live performances throughout the day, treat themselves to delicious Jersey ice cream, and toast the occasion with a free glass of prosecco for everyone who registers. Plus, the first 50 couples to arrive will receive an exclusive goody bag packed with treats and offers!

Whether you're newly engaged or putting the finishing touches to your plans, Barton Grange promises a weekend filled with inspiration, excitement, and the chance to find the perfect setting for your special day.

Yurt, Marquee, Tipi or Stretch Tent wedding venue
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Shropshire’s most exciting new wedding venue — Barton Grange is ready to make your dreams come true.

A beautiful lakeside setting at the wonderful Barton Grange
