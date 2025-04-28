Local author launches book at Shrewsbury Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Set in the present day, the story follows eager members of the CIA and reluctant British intelligence officers as they try to find a long lost American, last seen in the Irish border country in 1979.

To a packed house, the author talked about his exploration of the murky world of intelligence gathering in the Troubles during the late 70s and how events can conspire to turn good people into monsters. At the heart of the mystery are two British undercover operatives. Harsh choices are forced upon them and they realise that they have become as bad as the people they are fighting. Then they are listed as dead.

The lively question and answer session

He also described the fascination that disappearances can have in the public imagination. From the Princes in the Tower to Lord Lucan, Shergar and Madeleine McCann, when someone vanishes too many questions remain. A disappearance is a story that abruptly ends in a blank page. There is a natural desire to speculate, to try to explain and understand. As the story unfolds, the book explores ways in which people can disappear, perhaps dead and buried, but there is an alternative explanation, a new identity.

As a Shropshire resident Trevor could not resist setting some of the book close to home, so both Wroxeter and Atcham make an appearance.

The book is available on Amazon Kindle.

Trevor talks about the themes he explores in Fragments