Storage giant’s Easter Egg delivery is a chocolate treat for busy food bank

The long-established Leominster Foodbank has seen a dramatic rise in the numbers of people knocking on its doors so a delivery of six dozen chocolate eggs from leading self-storage company Lock Stock was very welcome.

Lock Stock recently opened new sites in the area at Brimfield, between Leominster and Ludlow, and at Craven Arms to add to their existing sites in Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Leominster Foodbank Trustee and volunteer Anne Clarke received the delivery from Lock Stock Area Manager Richard Warner and said: “It was lovely to be able to offer our foodbank customers some seasonal treats and we’re very grateful to Lock Stock for this generous donation.

“We have seen a big rise in demand since Christmas and since January we have distributed 1,000 food parcels nearly half of them for children.

“We’re in temporary accommodation at the moment which has made things more difficult and those figures include supermarket vouchers as well as food parcels.

“But there has been a big increase since 2020 and the pandemic which was when we became a charity – previously we were part of Churches Together in Leominster and we still have a good proportion of church members among our 60 volunteers.

“The Food Bank is open on Tuesdays and Fridays but if there’s need in between we can offer emergency food parcels and alongside the food bank we run a food share project with the Co-op which we distribute every evening and we run food share sessions on Wednesday and Saturdays.

“We even run a Money Mentoring scheme to help people with budgeting and to access support because often they don’t know what they’re entitled to and we also refer people in fuel poverty to the appropriate support.

“It was just a table with a few tins when we started but there are a lot of demands on our services so we’re really grateful to a business like Lock Stock for helping us out and providing some welcome treats for Easter.”

Richard Warner said: “We like to support charities and good causes in the areas where we operate and we just thought it would be nice to offer some treats in the form of Easter Eggs to the Leominster Food Bank.

“They do a fantastic job covering a huge area and many people don’t realise that hardship and a shortage of food are a reality for people even in a beautiful area like this.

“We have opened a new storage park just up the road in Brimfield and we like to support the community in the places where we are in business whether that’s charities like the Leominster Food Bank or local schools and community groups.”

Lock Stock, which now operates 30 storage parks across North Wales and the border counties – is the largest container-based storage company in the UK.

The business, founded in Denbigh in 1999, has over 4,000 storage units providing over four million cubic feet of space at storage parks across North and Mid Wales and the border counties.

The company also specialise in the off-site hire of containers such which can be delivered by their specialist lorry, sizes range from 10-feet long up through 20-footers to 40-foot units, all eight feet high and eight feet wide, from 640 to 2,560 in cubic feet in volume.

For more on the work of Leominster Food Bank see leominsterfoodbank.org or go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/leominsterfoodbank

For information about Lock Stock Self Storage including off-site container hire contact them on 01745 817178 or go to lockstock.biz