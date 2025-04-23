Shropshire developer shows residents where to bark up the right tree for National Pet Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Canine companions are always in need of a nice long walk, and with the warmer evenings now here, there are few better places to do it than Shrewsbury and Telford.

Barratt Homes is dedicated to ensuring that all of its new residents have easy access to green open space. According to Beyond Greenspace, green space is incredibly beneficial for people’s mental health as it provides a space for physical activity, communal cohesion, a relaxing environment and improved living conditions.

BWM - The garden in the Alderney show home at Barratt Homes' The Lilies development in Shrewsbury

The Lilies development certainly offers this in abundance, with a total of 21.3 acres of public open space available for residents to enjoy.

BWM - The lounge of typical Barratt Home at The Lilies

The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) suggests that dog owners enjoy a large number of health and social benefits by walking their pet daily. This can help with improving mobility and decreasing the likeliness to fall in older adults, as well as it being incredibly important for a dog’s health, too.

Time spent with a dog during walks is invaluable, helping to strengthen the bond and deepen the emotional connection. It also offers itself as an easy solution to the risks of physical inactivity.

BWM - The Lilies Ellerton Kitchen & Dining Space

Beyond the developments, both Telford and Shrewsbury are home to a wealth of potential walking spots that combine green and blue open space to make every walk new and refreshing.

Barratt Homes is keen to highlight a selection of walks that are suitable to a wide range of people and pups:

The Shrewsbury Circular

A moderate walk that takes just over one hour and 45 minutes, it is perfect for people who want a bit more of a serious hike whilst also being gentle enough that their dogs can join them without worry.

This route takes walkers through some of the highlights within the historic market town of Shrewsbury. Enjoy long stretches of the banks of the River Severn, the formal avenues within Quarry Park, the circa 1070 red sandstone Shrewsbury Castle, the central shopping area, and several more beautiful buildings.

The Wrekin

The Wrekin is one of Shropshire’s most familiar natural landmarks and a popular destination for thousands of visitors from across the Midlands and beyond.

This iconic hill is the pinnacle of an equally remarkable ancient forest landscape, where well-behaved dogs could venture off the lead and run free along its various hiking trails.

Haughmond Hill: Wilfred’s Walk

For an easier and quicker route in the Shrewsbury area, this circular walk takes an average of just over an hour to complete. This is a popular trail for hiking and running, as well as birdwatching, but it can still be enjoyed with some solitude during quieter times of day.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving with their dogs throughout the year and freshen up their routines.

“Shropshire is a fantastic place to walk due to the vast amounts of greenery. Many of our developments have large open spaces for residents to enjoy, and Telford and Shrewsbury are no exception.”