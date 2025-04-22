Ellesmere Farm Shop & Café extends opening hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The on-site café and farm shop will be open daily from Thursday to Sunday from 10am – 4pm, from May 8th onwards and throughout the summer. The extended opening coincides with the National Garden Scheme on May 11 when their private gardens will be open to the public, plus there will be stallholders from local businesses.

Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate said: “The garden first opened in 1927 when the National Garden Scheme started, so it’s really special to be part of it still, nearly 100 years on.

Highland Cattle on the estate

“The 10-acre garden has some beautiful features, with a clock tower, walled kitchen garden, woodland, rhododendrons, azaleas, and stunning views across the mere. We hope to welcome lots of people to enjoy the view, who can visit our farm shop and café whilst they’re here.”

The onsite cafe

The farming family have made several investments in the café area. It’s situated in the old coach house on the stable yard and features a log burner and the aroma of Iron and Fire’s coffee.

The farm shop sells Oteley’s homegrown beef, lamb, and pork, plus Oteley cured bacon, ready meals and pies, and locally sourced food, drink and gifts.

The private gardens will open for the National Garden Scheme on May 11th.

Clare adds: “We are thrilled to be opening our farm shop and café four days a week. It’s been heartening to see the local community flocking to Oteley to pick up locally made treats and produce. I’m so pleased that they see the value in buying and supporting local.

“We’d love more people to discover what’s on the other side of the mere, aside from our famous Highland cattle! There is free parking onsite and dogs on leads are welcome, so stop by and see us soon.”

The Oteley Estate will be open from Thursday to Sunday from May 8, from 10am – 4pm. Register for tickets to the National Garden Scheme event at www.oteley.com/our-events.