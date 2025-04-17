Puppy joy for the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt

Latimer, Lawful, Ladybird, Laxton, Landlord and Lavish are now six weeks old and starting to explore their surroundings, under the watchful eye of staff.

Paul Larby, Huntsman at the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt, said: “It’s a huge joy to see the puppies growing in strength and finding their feet. We have two specially constructed lodges where they are safe and secure at night, each with an enclosed grass paddock for them to explore during the day.

"They are usually really excited when they get a new toy or when they are out exploring the hay barn and then they will settle down and go back to sleep. There is a Silver Birch tree in one of their paddocks, so they can sit in the shade during warm weather. When the new puppies arrive it’s one of the highlights of the year for everyone in the hunting community.”

The tradition is to welcome one litter of puppies each year, to ensure the kennels remain at the right capacity. This year the hounds breeding successfully were Bonnet (bitch) and Burton Laxton (dog).

Lawful, a puppy born to the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt

The Albrighton & Woodland Hunt, established in 1792, is a trail hunting pack and a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) the regulatory body for trail hunting. No animal is pursued during a trail hunt but instead the hounds demonstrate their skill by following a scent trail. All accredited hunts adhere to a code of conduct and practice trail hunting, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Mr Larby is also celebrating 50 years as a Huntsman this year. He continued: “We love our hounds and I’m very proud of what I do. There are always opponents but we are part of a tradition stretching back over 200 years. Trail hunting is really important to this area, as it is in so many parts of the country. It brings people together and sustains community life.”

Approximately 15,000 foxhounds, harriers, and beagles are currently engaged in trail hunting and the future of every one would be jeopardised should trail hunting ever be banned, the BHSA reports.

Latimer, Lawful, Ladybird and Lavish of the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt.

Ladybird and Lawful of the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt.