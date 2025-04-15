A donation of less than £1 from each Telford resident could save a local woman's life!

Jamie Scott, an NHS worker who lives in Telford, was diagnosed with ocular melanoma in June 2011 and had her right eye removed within a few weeks. That was quite the shock to her, because, in her words, "who knew eye cancer was thing?!". She was classed a ‘high risk’ for it spreading, and for 10 years, thankfully was ok!

Sadly, in November 2022, her worst fear was confirmed that the cancer had spread to her liver and lungs. She had two ablation procedures to remove the cancer, but in January 2024, further lesions were found in her liver. She has been on immunotherapy treatment since March 2024 but recent scans have unfortunately confirmed the treatment is not helping enough. The cancer is still growing.

Jamie's oncologist has suggested a treatment called Chemosaturation – a life-saving treatment that is currently, unfortunately not available on the NHS. This means her only option to get this treatment is to ask generous friends, family and even strangers – for help in raising money to pay for it.

Chemosaturation has had NICE recommendation since April 2021, but because it is classed as a ‘medical device’ and not a ‘treatment/drug’, it must go through a much lengthier approval process before it can be made available for NHS treatment. The reality is, this may take another 12-18 months – and Jamie might have that long before the cancer wins.

Jamie's cancer has shaped some of her biggest life choices, like not having children. After her mother passed away when she was 7 years old, Jamie, decided against having children; she couldn’t bear the thought of having a child and then getting metastatic disease and leaving her husband and child alone.

I'm sharing Jamie's story with her permission, and as a friend and co-worker, I just want to add that, despite undergoing treatment for the last year, she has stayed so positive despite all the hurdles and bad news. She still works hard every day, and is the sole earner for her household, so I wanted to try my best to give her a chance getting this treatment.

Read more about Jamie's story, and find a donation link on her JustGiving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jamie-scott-chemosat-treatment