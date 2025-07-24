Builth Wells Rotary Club recently held its Community Service awards for individuals and groups.

This year they presented awards to St Mary’s Church Bell Ringers, Richard Morgan (Scouting) and Gwyn Davies and Lisa of The Fountain Inn, Builth Wells.

The awards were presented, in his past year, by Builth Wells Rotary President Robert Evans.

The bells at St Mary’s Church Builth have been rung regularly since they were installed in 1812.

The current band of ringers, numbering about eight volunteers, practice on a Thursday evening and ring regularly for Sunday Services, weddings, occasional funerals, and other special town and nationwide occasions.

They can be heard throughout the town as a sound that reminds people that the church is the corner stone of the community.

As a group, they have also committed to maintain the flower beds around the Town War Memorial, which they have done for many years.

Richard has been working tirelessly to maintain a presence of Scouting in Builth Wells.

As Chair of Builth Wells Scout Group he was involved in project managing the hut renovation since March 2020.

He has been a member of Builth Fest Carnival Committee since 2016, and a Parent Governor at Llanelwedd Church in Wales Primary School since February 2020.

He walked from Llandudno to Cardiff in 2018 with two friends, Michael Ward and Rory Evans, to raise money for Powys Sands and the Forget Me Not Suite at Hereford Hospital.

Well known in Builth Wells, Gwyn and Lisa offer a warm welcome at The Fountain Inn. They are credited for their sterling work in initiating and organising support for Cancer Research, including the Christmas Tractor Run for Bracken Trust.

It is for this and many other events in supporting and raising money for local charities, that the award was deservedly presented.

(L-R) Past President Robert Evans, presenting the award to Richard Morgan, Group Chair, 1st Builth Wells Scout Group