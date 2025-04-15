22 years of service – A testament to quality engineering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a local doctors surgery in Wem, Shropshire, we removed a Horton 7000 bifolding door package that had been in place for an incredible 22 years. Installed over two decades ago, this automatic door had been reliably supporting the daily flow of patients, staff, and visitors—rain or shine, day in and day out.

That kind of lifespan speaks volumes about the quality, durability, and engineering behind Horton products. Automatic doors are high-traffic access points, especially in healthcare environments, so for a system to operate effectively for over two decades is no small feat.

Horton 2021+ sliding door package

As part of the upgrade, we installed a brand-new Horton 2021+ sliding door package, bringing a sleek, modern finish and enhanced efficiency to the entrance. The 2021+ range is built with the same commitment to performance and reliability, ensuring that this surgery will continue to benefit from seamless access for many years to come.

Horton 2021+ sliding door package

Our team handled the removal and installation with minimal disruption to the practice, ensuring continuity of care for patients while futureproofing the facility’s entrance.

We’re proud to play a role in supporting local healthcare services by providing high-quality, dependable access solutions.