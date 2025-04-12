Shropshire-based natural health businesses join forces to make ethical skincare accessible worldwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Green Woman, creators of the popular 100% natural deodorant Fit Pit, have long limited their shipping to the UK to reduce their environmental impact. However, with increasing global demand for their award-winning, eco-friendly products, they’ve found the perfect partner in Lily & Loaf.

Lily & Loaf, who have stocked Fit Pit for several years, will now carry the entire Green Woman range and manage all international shipping for Green Woman. As an established international distributor of premium wellness brands, Lily & Loaf is well-equipped to deliver sustainable solutions, with packaging, processes, and partners chosen to minimise environmental impact wherever possible.

Working together to meet demand and protect the planet.

“At Green Woman, we’ve always put the planet first. Expanding internationally was something we approached with care, and Lily & Loaf have made it possible to grow without compromising our values. This partnership lets us share our natural, ethical products with the world-sustainably and proudly,” said Suzanne, Managing Director, The Green Woman.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Green Woman,” said Andrew Ewan, Managing Director of Lily & Loaf. “Our shared values around natural living and responsible business make this a perfect fit. We’ve been shipping ethical brands overseas for years, and we’re proud to help Green Woman do the same, without compromising on their eco-conscious ethos.”

This partnership proves that small, local businesses can lead the way in sustainability and innovation, working together to meet demand and protect the planet.

Green Woman and Lily & Loaf: Two Shropshire businesses, one global mission-ethical, sustainable, and beautifully natural.