Tesco colleagues raise more than £35,000 for Children’s Hospices and Cancer Research UK

Tesco store manager and regional community lead Phil Martin said: “As a group of colleagues we have worked extremely hard to raise much needed funds for Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospices and Cancer Research UK. Our store Community Champions have worked tirelessly over recent weeks raising money through in-store events and dozens of colleagues turned up to walk the route along the Shropshire Union Canal from Chirk to Dinas Bran Castle.

We couldn’t be prouder of our team for going the extra mile and raising money for two fantastic causes which help so many people across the local area and beyond.”

Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospices aim to give every local child with a life-threatening condition and their family access to professional care to improve their quality of life from the point of diagnosis. The charity currently supports hundreds of local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child or whose child has died.

Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices Area Fundraiser Dawn Ball said: “Wow! What a great effort by Tesco colleagues across all the different stores on their walk. Every penny of this fantastic amount raised will go directly to the care of local children and families living with a life-threatening condition.

It will enable us to offer the high-quality nursing, play and respite care that we know helps them to live their best life with giggles and smiles. Thank you, Team Tesco.”

Cancer Research UK Head of Partners Eve Mitchell said: “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, I want to say a huge thank you to all the Tesco colleagues involved for supporting our life-saving research by taking part in this walk. The money raised will move progress forward towards a world where everybody lives longer and better lives free from the fear of cancer. Step by step, day by day, our researchers are making this vision a reality, but we couldn’t do it without you.”

For more information on Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices please visit hopehouse.org.uk

For more information on how to fundraise for Cancer Research UK, please visit: cancerresearchuk.org