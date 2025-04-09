New tasting event to showcase Weston Park gins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border is showcasing its own highly successful range of gins during a tasting evening at its Granary Restaurant on April 26.

Guests will get the chance to try all three of Weston’s artisan gins, hear the story behind their creation and enjoy freshly-prepared nibbles at the tasting.

Weston Park general manager Martin Page said the three gins – Butler’s Blend, Citrus Burst and Winter Spice – all took their inspiration from the seasons and used fresh botanicals from Weston’s four-acre Walled Kitchen Garden.

Weston Park will showcase its artisan gins at an event this month

“We are really looking forward to hosting our first ever gin tasting evening in the Granary Restaurant and telling lots of customers about the story behind our gin.

“We created our first gin in the collection in July 2023 and have loved creating various flavour varieties which all use botanicals that are grown in our Walled Kitchen Garden.

“I’ll be hosting the gin tasting evening and guests will be encouraged to ask questions about how the gin is created and will also be able to enjoy a taste of all three of our artisan gins.

“Guests are also welcome to stay after the gin tasting to enjoy dinner in the Granary Restaurant and taste some of the incredible dishes that are created by our award-winning chefs using produce that goes from estate to plate.”

The Weston gins are distilled by Shropshire distillery Wrekin Spirit, which was founded on a family farm at Kynnersley, on the edge of Telford, in 2018. General manager Sam Moseley has worked closely with Martin to create drinks which capture the essence of the stately home.

The tasting evening costs £28 per person, which includes three gins and a mixer as well as a selection of nibbles.

For more information visit weston-park.com/weston-park-gin-tasting-evening