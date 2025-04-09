Fairytale Eggstravaganza comes to Oswestry for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visitors can take on the Great Alice in Wonderland Egg Hunt and wander through the Enchanting Fairytale Walk Through. There will be lots of Easter fun around the farm, including meet and greets with Alice and the White Rabbit, plus the farm team will be dressing up for the daily bunny run.

To launch the farm’s recycling drive, there’s also a new Easter Trail called Eggciting Recycling, where youngsters match fun recycling characters, like Billy Glass, with the correct bins.

There are barrel train rides and tractor rides included in the ticket price

Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall, said, “Come and visit our Wonderland of adventures at the farm this Easter. There will be everything you need to welcome in Spring, with egg hunts, fairytale fun, and you can see our newly born lambs enjoying farm life.

“You can also meet the bunnies, watch pigs racing, challenge yourself to the demon drop slide, take a barrel train ride, or explore the WWI trenches.

“There is so much to enjoy here, you’ll be hard pushed to fit it in to one visit!”

Tickets include entry to the whole farm attraction where you can see the sheep, ponies, pigs, chickens, goats, a cow, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and two tortoises, explore indoor and outdoor play areas, and take tractor rides. Tickets are £14.95 online at parkhallfarm.co.uk or £16.95 at the gate. The Egg Hunt is £1 which includes a prize.