'Explaining Humanism' - a free online talk
Shropshire Humanists will present a free online Zoom talk 'Explaining Humanism' by Simon Nightingale, on Thursday, 29 May. Join the call from 6.45pm for 7pm start.
So, what is this Humanism? Just another religion? A cult? A copy of Christianity?
How long have you got?! A soundbite, a couple of minutes, a lecture.
And who’s asking?
A religious or a non-religious person?
An adult or a child?
A TV /Radio interviewer?
A politician?
In an RE lesson?
An angry person?
How can you prove there’s no God or afterlife?
How can you know right and wrong without a bible?
Aren't your lives dull and without meaning?
Wasn’t Hitler an atheist - and Stalin?
Link will be sent to everyone on our mailing list or email dr.simon.nightingale@gmail.com