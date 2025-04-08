UK Proms in the Park at Attingham Park announces celebrity line-up for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sensational Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform on Friday, 13 June at Shrewsbury's National Trust attraction, Attingham Park. The event will feature DJ Howard Donald.

On Saturday, 14 June, Attingham Park will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests will take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms. TV personality Rob Rinder will host the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

The event in Shrewsbury is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations. Returning to Attingham, Bolsover and Plas Newydd. New locations for the 2025 tour include Harewood House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton. Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

Artistic Director Holly Teague

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Attingham, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

Host Rob Rinder

UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including a Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.

DJ Howard Donald, member of the 90s boy band pop group Take That.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Shropshire, the West Midlands and North Wales a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Attingham Park is the perfect venue, and this year with our celebrity DJ Howard Donald and host Rob Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

The UK Proms Weekend kicks off on Friday, 13 June with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists, dancers and headlined by DJ Howard Donald, member of the 90s boy band pop group Take That. Gates open at 5.30pm with DJ’s Howard Donald playing at 6pm, The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring Shrewsbury’s own DJ Cheadle.

This will be followed by the classic “Last Night of the Proms” concert on the Saturday evening (June 14), featuring favourite movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites. Gates open at 5.30pm followed by support act “The Siglo Section” at 6pm, performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes. The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7:30pm. Visitors can expect a new set list, vocalists and dancers, talented support acts - all on a new and improved stage.

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists this year, and to be able to bring these talents to Shrewsbury. We are returning to Attingham and this year we’ve tweaked and tuned the programmes for both evenings to give you more of everything! More music, more singing, more dancing, more fun! We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.

Tickets for both nights are available at ukproms.com where you can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.