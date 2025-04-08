Hosuebuilder completes on Wem bungalow scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morris & Company's long-term investment in Wem has resulted in a comprehensive development, including the Co-op supermarket, a medical practice (now home to the local police station), a lorry park, and a veterinary clinic. The bungalow development represents the final phase of this vision.

The project has been a collaborative effort, with Morris & Company working closely with the local planning officer and Strata Housing Services Ltd (now part of Housing Plus Group), led by Steve Swann, Senior Development Manager. Planning consent has been secured for four two- and three-bedroom bungalows, with construction expected to begin in early Spring, with completion by the end of the year.

Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property, said: “We are extremely pleased to see a mixed-use development being created over a number of years that is serving the local community,” she said. She also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the architects, DPA, Strata Housing Services Ltd, and commercial agents, TSR, in bringing forward a well-designed scheme that complements the surrounding area.

Steve Swann, Senior Development Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “These bungalows represent a significant addition to Wem's housing stock, addressing a real need for affordable, high-quality homes designed to meet the diverse needs of the local community.”

Toby Shaw, commercial agent and Partner at TSR, said: “It's been a pleasure working with all parties involved to bring this project to fruition, and we're confident that the resulting development will be a valuable asset to the Wem community.”