German indie sensation barn54 to rock Whitchurch with live gig at Percy’s Cafe Bar!

Known for their emotional storytelling, interactive performances, and indie charm, barn54 are no strangers to the UK music scene - and they’ve got a special place in their hearts for Whitchurch. Back by popular demand, this dynamic duo returns to Percy’s Cafe Bar, a venue they describe as “one of the best small venues in the UK.”

Doors open at 6pm and the show kicks off at 8pm. Even better? Entry is completely free - and it gets even more exciting: the concert will be recorded live for a future barn54 live album release. So yes, your cheers might make it onto the record!

Joining Simon and Sina on stage are two incredible supporting acts: Jonathan Tarplee, frontman of the Nantwich-based folk-grunge band The Blue Yellows, and Michel Wack, a German singer-songwriter whose music blends European harmonies, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and American blue notes into a truly unique sound.

barn54 in concert

Jonathan Tarplee is a gifted songwriter and guitarist, known for crafting everything from deeply emotional ballads to infectious sing-along anthems. His work has been recognized by BBC Radio and Fatea Records, who praised his voice as one that will “lift you from your slumber.”

barn54 - promo photo

Meanwhile, Michel Wack brings nearly 40 years of performance experience to the stage. A multi-talented musician, composer, and educator, Michel is the mastermind behind Blues Himmel and the TamTam-Trommelschule, blending cultures and styles into a rich musical tapestry that captivates audiences worldwide.

And of course, fans can look forward to the official tour drop of barn54’s much-loved track "The Shades Song", already a highlight at live shows across Europe.

With over 1 million Spotify streams and their first US tour coming up in October, barn54 is on the rise - and Whitchurch gets to be part of their journey.

When asked about their return to Whitchurch, barn54 shared their excitement: “We absolutely LOVE Whitchurch and Percy’s Cafe Bar - the vibe, the people, the energy - it’s pure magic for us. Every time we play here, it feels like coming home. We can’t wait to share new songs, connect with everyone again, and make this night unforgettable. So come out, bring your friends, and let’s make some noise together!”

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of live music, good vibes, and international talent.