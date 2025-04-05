KiP Telford: Celebrating 20 years of transforming lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Founding Vision

Alan Olver MBE established KiP with a clear mission:

To understand the root causes of rough sleeping, viewing it as a travesty in the twentieth century that society could find acceptable.

To identify and create opportunities for everyone without a place to call home to access accommodation.

To spearhead access to accommodation by providing a range of emergency, temporary, and permanent housing options.

To be a force for change in the current approach to homelessness and rough sleeping, which polarises our society.

Alan Olver

Key Achievements

KiP Telford

Over the past two decades, KiP Telford has made significant strides in addressing homelessness within the community. Some of its major accomplishments include:

Accessible Support Hub: KiP has served as a vital point of contact for those facing homelessness, offering guidance and immediate assistance to individuals in need.

Collaboration with Local Authorities: The organisation has worked closely with the Local Authority to fulfil the objectives of the Homelessness Reduction Act 2018, aiming to prevent rough sleeping and support single individuals in securing stable accommodation.

Community Awareness: KiP has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about homelessness in Telford by tracking and sharing local data, helping the community understand and address this critical issue.

Collaborative Initiatives: In partnership with organisations like Maninplace, KiP has managed property leasing and support services, preventing rough sleeping and alleviating homelessness.

Impact on the Community

Many who have experienced homelessness describe KiP as a lifeline—a place of safety and a beacon of hope during their most challenging times. The increasing development of temporary accommodations highlights the growing demand for such services. Daily, KiP is inundated with requests for assistance, underscoring the pressing need for appropriate, affordable housing. Without KiP's two decades of service, the community might have witnessed a more pronounced presence of rough sleeping, higher fatalities, and increased strain on acute services. KiP exists for those marginalised in our society, and it is an honour to offer continuous support on behalf of a caring and supportive community.

Memorable Milestones

Reflecting on the past 20 years, several key moments stand out:

Leasing the first house and witnessing the joy of individuals having a place to call home.

Observing individuals transition into their first long-term homes, leading to transformed lives.

Realising that to effect change, one must initiate it. With strength, resilience, fortitude, vision, and tireless commitment, KiP was born, supported by numerous individuals dedicated to achieving justice for the marginalised.

Recognition and Impactful Stories

The efforts of KiP and its founder, Alan Olver MBE, have been acknowledged by local authorities. Alan's over forty years of tireless service to the homeless have been recognised by the Telford and Wrekin Council, awarding him an Honorary Freeman of the Borough.

KiP's dedication is exemplified through real-life stories that highlight the transformative impact of their work. Case studies shared by KiP illustrate individuals' journeys from homelessness to securing stable housing, underscoring the organisation's commitment to changing lives.

Looking Ahead