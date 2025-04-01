Shrewsbury Food Festival announces charity concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Profits from the concert will go towards her charity, Shine On with Harvey Owen, which aims to support pathways for young people to enjoy the arts, music and food, which were all passions of Harvey’s.

Shrewsbury Food Festival takes place in the town’s park on June 28-29. Across two days there are top chefs leading demonstrations, 200 food drink and home stalls, a family entrainment area with free kids’ activities, live performances, circus skills and have-a-go activities, a field to fork area, bars and street food from across the region, and a live music stage.

Harvey Owen, who lost his life alongside three friends in a crash in North Wales in November 2023

The concert will take place on the evening of the first day of the festival, Saturday, 28 June, with an extension to the festival’s opening hours on that day. Instead of the festival site closing at 6.30pm, just the kids’ area, chef stages and exhibitor areas will close, leaving the live music stage rocking until 10pm, and the region’s best drink producers and street food businesses will still be serving until last orders.

Ego Friendly will open the Charity Concert

If you have a day ticket to the Saturday of the festival, you won’t need to buy an additional ticket for the Charity Concert, but donations are welcome. Music fans and supporters just wanting to support the concert can arrive from 4.30pm onwards for a reduced ticket charge.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals with Crystal Owen, founder of Shine On with Harvey Owen

Crystal Owen will say a few words to kick off the charity concert, before the live music continues, which will be a celebration of local talent. Ego Friendly will open the concert with their indie/rock/pop covers, SkaBurst will give their energetic ska twist on classic tracks, and HotRox will deliver rock, pop, funk and soul big numbers to close the show.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said she is excited to see Shrewsbury Food Festival in a new format this year. “We’ve been delivering this epic festival for over a decade and this Charity Concert is a big change to the usual format.

“The tragic loss of those four young men sent shockwaves through our community, which are still felt today, and they are still in our thoughts. We want this concert to provide a way for the community to channel their love and support into something which will help more young people, whilst celebrating some of Harvey’s passions.

“Adding this concert means the fun doesn’t stop at 6.30pm as usual, and you can party through the evening as the sun goes down with live music, bars and street food.

“I also hope that the concert will entice locals in who don’t think the food festival is for them, by coming in from 4.30pm to get a taste of the festival before the concert starts, so they can appreciate how it’s so much more than a food festival, with lots of free activities, fantastic producers and brilliant bands to enjoy. There’s a reason why this event has been named ‘Best Festival in the West Midlands’ for the last two years running!

“It will make our huge festival an even bigger challenge to deliver with long hours and hard graft, so please make it worth it by supporting the event.”

As part of the charity’s mission, the festival will raise awareness for road safety and there are plans for a community emergency services area where you can learn more about their work with have-a-go activities during the day event.

Crystal Owen said, “I am truly honoured that Beth and the team at Shropshire Festivals have chosen to support a ‘Shine On’ fundraising event, which aims to empower young people and spread the love that Harvey shared so freely during his life. This event not only celebrates Harvey’s legacy but also seeks to raise awareness about road safety, helping to prevent more young lives from being lost too soon and sparing families from the unimaginable pain of such tragedies.

“Though Harvey’s time with us was short, he exuded love, kindness, and a deep desire to help others. He always saw the best in people and wanted to make a positive impact. Through ‘Shine On,’ I hope to ensure that Harvey’s light continues to shine brightly, inspiring and supporting young people for many years to come, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential.

“I read a quote recently which I think sums up ‘Shine On’ best: ‘Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love.’

“One of Harvey’s favourite songs was ‘All You Need Is Love’ by the Beatles. I hope everyone leaves this event feeling the love and wanting to pass that love on.”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is on June 28-29 in the Quarry. Tickets can be bought in advance at shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk or on the day. Tickets for entry from 4.30pm onwards will be £10 per person (under 2s go free), for the concert from 6pm – 10pm.