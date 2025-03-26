Work restarts at affordable housing development in Gobowen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work at the site ground to a halt earlier last year when the building contractor, Tricas, went into administration. This caused a delay, and the project had to go out to the market for re-tender.

West Midlands-based Harper Group successfully tendered for the completion of the development with work having already re-commenced on site. It is hoped properties at the development will be ready for residents to move into in later in 2025.

The development offers a mix of one and three-bedroom houses and bungalows that will be available for affordable rent and rent to buy. The bungalows on-site have been specially adapted to meet the needs of residents, ensuring the homes are accessible and suitable for those with mobility requirements The development has been supported with a £1.2m grant from Homes England.

Representatives from Housing Plus Group and developer Harper Group at the development

Stephen Williams, Project Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “The pause of the development was obviously frustrating for everyone involved. However, it is great to have a developer like the Harper Group onboard. The company have a strong track-record, and we’re delighted that work has now restarted back on site.

“Despite the challenges, our focus remains on creating a thriving community and ensuring local families have access to good quality, affordable homes.

“I would also like to thank local residents who have been so understanding during this unforeseen delay.”

Ross Taylor, Project Manager at Harper Group said: "We are proud to step in and ensure the successful completion of this much-needed affordable housing development in Gobowen. Housing Plus Group's commitment to providing quality homes aligns with our own values, and we are dedicated to delivering these homes to the highest standard.”