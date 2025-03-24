Ballroom and sequence dance event at town hall
Wem Town Hall Community Trust are pleased to announce their next Ballroom and Sequence Dance evening on Friday, 28 March at Wem Town Hall.
Live music by Carl Webb, with good mix of ballroom and popular sequence dances, all danced on lovely sprung floor.
The event starts at 7.30pm until 11pm, with a licensed bar, refreshments, and raffle.
Proceeds in aid of Wem Town Hall Community Trust.