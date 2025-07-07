New MD appointed at Persimmon West Midlands

Joe Turner has taken over the reins at the Telford office, where he will be responsible for the (insert number) strong team and will oversee all of the company’s regional operations throughout Shropshire, South Staffordshire and the Black Country.

Joe returns to Persimmon Homes having last worked for the company in (insert year) as Head of Technical in the company’s South Midlands office. He joins from Vistry where he has held the position of Managing Director since 2021. Joe began his career back in 2002 as a Management Trainee for Taylor Wimpey. He progressed through the industry undertaking various roles including Development and Operational Director positions for Countryside.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands Managing Director Joe Turner

Commenting on his appointment, Joe said: “I am delighted to be returning to Persimmon Homes and looking forward to running the West Midlands business. I’m incredibly people-orientated and my aim is to build a high performing team with a strong positive culture whilst delivering our financial metrics.”

“Our recent 5-star quality rating is testament to the hard work of our teams and I aim to grow the business in an area of great opportunity.”

Regional Chairman, Stephen Cleveley said: “Joe is known and well-respected throughout the industry and we are delighted he has returned to Persimmon to take over the helm at our West Midlands business.”

Joe lives in Telford, with his wife Beth, and two daughters and is a keen football fan supporting Wolverhampton Wanderers.