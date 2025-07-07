Engineers of tomorrow celebrate graduation

The event marked the conclusion of another successful year for adi Group’s award-winning pre-apprenticeship programme – the first of its kind in the UK – which provides 14-year-old students with early access to engineering training while continuing their mainstream education.

Now in its ninth year, the programme equips young people with practical skills, workplace experience and an Engineering and Learning (EAL) accredited qualification that contributes toward their GCSEs.

The evening welcomed students, their families, adi apprentices and members of the Group’s leadership team to celebrate the students’ dedication and development. The graduates’ families were also treated to a tour of the extensive facilities, learning more about what their kids had been working on over the past two years.

Founder Alan Lusty with pre-apprentices

Several speakers shared insights and congratulations, including the Group’s founder, Alan Lusty, who began his own career as an apprentice.

Lusty said: “It’s our mission to support young people in developing the skills, mindset and confidence they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive and fast-moving global economy.

“This programme is more than early exposure to engineering: it’s about giving young people a meaningful and accessible pathway to build a career in a sector that desperately needs fresh talent.

“We’re proud to be part of a growing movement that brings together industry, education and community for long-term social and economic impact.”

Over the course of two years, students attended adi’s facilities once a week during term time to gain hands-on engineering experience. The programme continues to be a powerful way to spark passion in STEM and address the industry’s growing skills gap.

adi Group pre-apprentices

Of the 11 graduating students, three have already applied to join adi’s full-time apprenticeship academy, where they’ll continue their journey by choosing a specialised engineering discipline. They will join a growing cohort of apprentices across the Group, which make up for 10% of the business’ workforce.

adi looks forward to welcoming its next class of pre-apprentices in September, and continues to champion accessible, inclusive and high-quality training for young people across the West Midlands.