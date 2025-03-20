Shropshire-teen launches own business, thanks to free programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Their journey began with Young Entrepreneur Smart Start (YESS), a game-changing, fully funded initiative from the ActionCOACH Foundation UK. The programme is designed to equip 12-22-year-olds with practical business skills, confidence and connections to start their own businesses. Over the course of 12 weeks, students gain essential knowledge in finance, marketing, leadership and business strategy with mentorship from some of the UK’s most experienced business professionals.

For Denise Pitot, ActionCOACH UK’s Foundation and Partnerships Manager, Josh and Edward perfectly embody why the course was created in the first place. “The YESS programme is all about empowering young people – opening their minds to opportunities they might not have previously considered.”

Josh and Edward met during the course and worked together on a business plan for a student networking platform. Their idea went on to win the Best Business Plan Award – beating participants on the YESS programme as old as 22! More importantly, YESS provided them with the ability and network to turn their entrepreneurial visions into reality.

Josh (left) and Edward (right) with their YESS certificates.

Fast-forward to January 2025, just weeks after completing the programme, and the boys had already launched their own company - PhonAI. The business offers an AI-powered voice assistant service for companies, replacing human receptionists by handling customer enquiries, bookings and other essential tasks - for a fraction of the cost. Impressively, they’ve already secured their first client, with more in the pipeline.

“Josh and Edward’s success on the programme is a fantastic example of what’s possible when young minds are given the right support,” added Denise. “Their story surely proves age is no barrier to entrepreneurship.”

But the impact of YESS didn’t stop with their business launch. In December 2024, Josh became a certified YESS facilitator, now guiding younger students (aged 12-15) through the same programme that helped him succeed.

“YESS was honestly life-changing,” said Josh. “It didn’t just teach me about business – it gave me the confidence to actually go out and start something! Plus, meeting other people my age who were just as ambitious was really cool too. Now I want to help teach other kids all the great stuff I learnt!”

The ActionCOACH Foundation UK is proving that free, high-quality business education can change lives. By offering fully funded entrepreneurial training, mentorship and networking opportunities, the foundation is helping young people develop real-world business skills and the confidence to build their own futures.