Funso Ojo kicks off Green Football’s Great Save with secret Salvation Army kit drop in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Town FC midfielder visited the charity donation centre on Battlefield Road to hand over a shirt signed by the whole team, as part of Green Football’s Great Save – a campaign aimed at encouraging others to give pre-loved sportswear a second life and highlighting the importance of keeping kit in play.

Top footballing talent have made a series of surprise charity shop drops across the country to mark the start of Green Football’s Great Save, the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which brings together the football community - fans, players, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools - to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game. This year is all about keeping sports kit in play for longer by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling - helping to reduce waste, save money, and support communities who may lack access to kit.

Shrewsbury is just one of the 260 Salvation Shops across the UK that have partnered with Green Football’s Great Save to accept donations of pre-loved sportwear. Anyone dropping off their unwanted items in Shrewsbury - and nationwide - can enter a prize draw to win a host of sports related prizes.

Funso Ojo meets staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army shop in Shrewsbury

For more information on all the activities and how to get involved, go to greenfootball.org.