Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the Shifnal family, who live on Curriers Lane, woke up on July 18, 2022, to find a Kia Ceed car had been stolen from the driveway, and a handbag - containing a purse and cashcards, was missing.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said that the victim had received a notification at 7am that morning, after noticing the items were missing, to say that her cash card had been used to spend £20 at the High Street Co-op.

Stephen Wood, 48, of no-fixed-abode, had been seen buying scratch cards from the shop using the card's contactless function.

Wood was caught using the card to buy scratch cards at Shifnal's High Street Co-op. Picture: Google Streetview

Ms Carrier explained that Wood had returned to the shop to attempt to spend a further £40 on scratch cards shortly after the first purchase, but the card was declined.

The court was told the defendant had then made a third visit to the shop - to claim the winnings from cards purchased on the first visit.