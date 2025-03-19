A momentous day for OsNosh in Oswestry as they welcome royal visitor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

“With help from some of our regular volunteers, and students from the school, we’ve taken surplus food collected this week and turned it into a global feast fit for a Prince!” Ben said.

Paul Newman from OsNosh added: “What Ben and the team have created today is just outstanding, and a tremendous way of thanking our regular volunteers and supporters for the fabulous work they do for the local community”.

OsNosh CIC has been a key part of the Oswestry community for the past six years. Based at The Centre in Oswestry, their community kitchen and café takes surplus food and turns it into delicious, nutritious ‘pay as you feel’ meals. Their dedicated volunteers collect good food from local stores and suppliers that would have otherwise have gone to waste, and then share it with the local community.

Meeting Volunteers

The team at OsNosh believe everyone has the right to good food, as well as the knowledge and skills required to feed themselves well, for less money with care for the environment. OsNosh deliver a range of educational programmes with local schools and housing associations, and work closely with other local charities like Qube, TNS Football Foundation and Oswestry & Borders Foodbank. OsNosh are supported by Oswestry Town Council, The National lottery, and local businesses. They’ve recently started to develop the outside space at The Centre; creating a community garden and wellbeing area for everyone to enjoy.

In the Kitchen

During the Duke’s visit, he was shown how OsNosh collect surplus and turn it into fabulous hot meals for the local community. He joined students from St Martins school in a masterclass from Ben; who demonstrated the art of making food look good on a plate.

In the OsNosh Rooftop Garden

The Duke met with a group from Avalon Day care, who were potting up plants for the terraced roof garden. The tour also included a chance to watch local artist Joseph Schneider working with students on some new artwork for installation in the sensory garden.

The Duke of Edinburgh receiving a hamper