Hop over to Hockerhill to meet the Easter Bunny

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place from Friday, 11 April to Saturday, 19 April at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn, explorers can crack the code in a specially designed trail that takes them across the playbarn and its outdoor area. Chocolate prizes will be rewarded to everyone who identifies the correct word from all the clues and there will be egg-stra special games to be enjoyed with the iconic Easter Bunny.

Owned and managed by the Chillington Hall Estate, Hockerhill is a unique family attraction designed by Creating Adventurous Places (CAP.Co), the turnkey attractions specialists and award-winning play creators, which takes inspiration from the estate’s history.

The vast indoor building houses a grand mock oak tree, forming the centrepiece of the play area and offering climbing and fun hiding spots for children to discover. It is modelled on the tree at Boscobel House, once part of Chillington Hall Estate, that King Charles II hid in as he fled from Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester.

Easter at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Children, and grown-ups who also want to join in on the eggs-cellent fun, can find bridges, tunnels, high-level walkways and slides in the indoor section. For thrill-seekers there is a pedal go-kart track, where drivers can line up on the start line indoors and speed outside onto the winding tarmac track to set their best lap times.

Easter at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Charlie and Tessa Giffard, custodians of Chillington Hall Estate and owners of Hockerhill, said: “For our own family, Easter is a great opportunity to have lots of fun, enjoy a few chocolate treats and spend quality time together, and this is exactly what we’re encouraging our Hockerhill visitors to do.

“As well as our special play area that has been incredibly popular since it opened last year, we can’t wait to welcome the addition of the Easter Bunny who will be taking part in lots of fun crafts and games with children. We’re confident that Hockerhill is the perfect day out for families who want to explore together, whilst enjoying our delicious, nutritious and varied menu that was updated earlier this year.”

After exploring, pedalling and playing, youngsters (and grown-ups) can satisfy their appetites with food and drink made fresh on-site. Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn’s food and drink menu prides itself on healthy and fresh options, using locally sourced ingredients.

For breakfast, families can choose from Tessa’s Homemade Granola, shakshuka or a full English, with a tasty poke bowl or Halloumi salad, stone-baked pizzas, or Chillington beef burger for lunch. The ‘Little Acorns’ menu for children offers mini breakfasts as well as hearty mains to fuel them for their big day out.

Open year-round, the spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides, sand pit and a bespoke toddler area as well as outdoor seating and picnic benches.

Due to popularity, pre-booking is recommended and the Easter events are subject to availability. Tickets start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children (3 – 18 years) and £5 for toddlers (1-2 years) and can be purchased from hockerhill.com