Charlies Stores managing director included in the E2E Female 100 list

The E2E Female 100 is all about honouring the drive and hard work of female entrepreneurs and business leaders across different industries. It shows the UK’s fastest growing companies that not only shine in their respective areas but also implement innovative business strategies that lead to remarkable revenue figures.

Grace Potter, Operations Manager from Charlies Stores commented on the business’ inclusion within the track, adding: “We are all incredibly proud of Rebecca for being included in this list. She consistently aims to elevate the business, and her dedication and vision continue to drive our success. This recognition is truly well deserved!”

Rebecca added: “I'm honoured to be recognised alongside such incredible women in business. As a family-run company, we take great pride in providing our customers with the best products, prices, and experience, so being included is a fantastic achievement.”

Charlies is a proudly family-run business, deeply rooted in their local communities since 1986. From eight stores across Wales and the borders to their thriving online shop, they’re committed to bringing you over 90,000 quality products for your home, garden, and outdoor adventures — all at competitive prices, with the friendly service you'd expect from a local favourite.

Rebecca Lloyd, MD

Speaking about the track, Shalini Khemka CBE, Founder of E2E says: “The E2E Female 100 has allowed us to pay homage to the incredible work of female-led companies throughout the UK making incredible strides in their industries. Despite the turbulent economy, and amongst other hurdles they have to overcome, these companies have generated exceptional turnover results and are continuing to grow at a rapid rate. Here’s to watching each company on this path continue to scale, expand, and accomplish remarkable achievements both in the UK and globally.”