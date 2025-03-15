What date should you start your spring cleaning?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nigel Bearman, director of residential cleaners Daily Poppins, suggests kicking off your spring cleaning on March 22, the official first day of spring, to fully embrace the season’s renewal.

Why is March 22 the perfect date to start?

“Spring cleaning traditionally begins with the start of the season, making March 22 the perfect time to refresh your home. By starting early, you can gradually tackle tasks at a manageable pace, ensuring everything is completed before the busyness of April sets in,” he explains.

Welcoming spring by cleaning on the equinox allows you to take advantage of the increasing daylight and fresh air, making it the ideal opportunity to open windows, air out your home, and clear away winter’s remnants - infusing your space with a renewed sense of life.

Spring cleaning commences with a soapy spunge on the hob

Four tips for spring cleaning your home, according to Nigel Bearman: