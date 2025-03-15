What date should you start your spring cleaning?
With spring just around the corner, many are gearing up for a big seasonal clean - but when is the best time to start?
Nigel Bearman, director of residential cleaners Daily Poppins, suggests kicking off your spring cleaning on March 22, the official first day of spring, to fully embrace the season’s renewal.
Why is March 22 the perfect date to start?
“Spring cleaning traditionally begins with the start of the season, making March 22 the perfect time to refresh your home. By starting early, you can gradually tackle tasks at a manageable pace, ensuring everything is completed before the busyness of April sets in,” he explains.
Welcoming spring by cleaning on the equinox allows you to take advantage of the increasing daylight and fresh air, making it the ideal opportunity to open windows, air out your home, and clear away winter’s remnants - infusing your space with a renewed sense of life.
Four tips for spring cleaning your home, according to Nigel Bearman:
- Write up a plan. Arguably, the most important step in spring cleaning is making a plan. Creating a step-by-step list of everything you need to do not only lightens the load but also gives you the satisfaction of checking off each task as you go. Your plan should outline the cleaning for each room and the products you'll use and include scheduled breaks to catch your breath and enjoy a cup of coffee - helping you avoid exhaustion and the frustration that comes with it.
- De-clutter. Sorting through your belongings gives you the chance to clear out the old and make space for the new. It’s the perfect opportunity to identify items, clothes, and even those year-old cans of soup tucked away in the back of your cupboards that you’ll likely never use. Letting go of sentimentality will make the task easier, and the thought of being able to buy new things can serve as a great motivation.
- Start from the top and end with the bottom. This rule serves two key purposes. Start cleaning the top floor of your house and work your way down. This way, you won’t waste energy going up and down the stairs. Begin cleaning each room at the ceiling and work your way down to the floor. This ensures you don’t hoover first, only to stir up more dust when you clean the ceilings, creating extra work for yourself.
- Reward yourself. Whether you’ve just started your spring cleaning or are wrapping it up, rewarding yourself is a great way to stay motivated and make the hard work feel worthwhile. You could spend five minutes on the couch, enjoy a brew and biscuits, or treat yourself to a slice of cake. Rewarding yourself is key to pushing through the inevitable frustrations that come with the task.