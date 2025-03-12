Sean to take the leap for Hope House with charity skydive

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide critical care and support for children with life-threatening conditions and their families across Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales. Their services include respite care, end-of-life care, bereavement support, and crisis intervention, ensuring that no family faces the unimaginable alone. However, the charity relies heavily on fundraising and public support to continue offering these life-changing services.

Sean, who is no stranger to pushing boundaries in his professional life, is now stepping way out of his comfort zone for this cause. Taking to the skies in what will be his first ever skydive, Sean is determined to make a difference and raise much-needed funds for Hope House.

A Leap for Hope

Reflecting on his decision to take part in the skydive, Sean said: "I’ve never done anything like this before, and the idea of jumping out of a plane is definitely nerve-wracking! But when I think about the incredible work that Hope House does for children and their families, I know that every moment of fear will be worth it. If my skydive can help provide even a little comfort, support, and care to those in need, then it’s a challenge I’m proud to take on. I’d love for as many people as possible to get behind me and help raise £1,000 and hopefully even more!"

Community Support Needed

Sean is calling on colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community to support his fundraising mission. Every donation, big or small, will help Hope House continue its invaluable work for children facing unimaginable challenges.

Reclaim Tax UK, a company committed not only to helping businesses claim tax relief but also to giving back to the community, is proudly supporting Sean’s efforts. The company encourages anyone who can to donate and help him reach – or even surpass – his fundraising goal.

How to Support Sean

To donate and support Sean’s charity skydive for Hope House, visit gofundme.com/f/tandem-sky-dive-for-hope-house-ty-gobaith. Every penny raised will go directly to Hope House, ensuring they can continue providing specialist care and support for children and families who need it most.