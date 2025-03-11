Accelerating Action: Platform’s female leaders driving positive change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Katie, 35, originally from London but now living in Newcastle, is Head of Business Development and Innovation for Platform Home Ownership, juggling her family life with her husband and two young children with this role and chairing the board of Women in Social Housing (WISH) Midlands.

After graduating from Lancaster University with a degree in Business Economics, Katie took on finance roles with a number of esteemed organisations such as Apple, Warner Bros and the BBC, before gradually transitioning into social housing and joining Platform in 2022.

When electing to join the housing association, Katie was impressed at the inclusivity within the business, with its four female directors in Growth and Development, with representation being key to unlocking opportunities.

Platform also aligned with Katie’s values, being bold in leading and delivering positive change in environmental responsibility, enhancing communities, recruiting diverse talent, and more.

Katie Gilmartin said: “We’re at the crosshairs of so many challenges, and what we do, delivering new affordable homes, is genuinely important in addressing the housing crisis. I’m proud to be working alongside so many amazing women who have forged impactful careers in the industry.

“Through my role at Platform, I get to make a tangible difference, and to know our work is creating a positive impact in our communities and on the planet is incredibly rewarding.

“As a business, we are incredibly financially resilient, and the great things we can achieve spurs us on to deliver that consistent growth.”

According to latest data from the Fawcett Society, 40 per cent of working mothers have turned down work promotions due to childcare pressures, while a staggering 85 per cent of working mothers struggle to find a job that can accommodate their childcare needs.

Katie added: “As somebody who had two children during the pandemic, my biggest achievement is sustaining the juggle – being a mother working in business is such an understated skill, and we don’t celebrate ourselves as parents navigating the many demands of modern life anywhere near enough.”

It’s so important for women and mothers to be visible, and for it to be demonstrated that the balance is possible, with the right employer offering the flexibility and support we all need.”

With her involvement with WISH, Katie is accelerating the balancing of the gender landscape in social housing, chairing its Midlands board as it provides guidance for and encourages women to enter the industry through tailored support, seminars, WhatsApp groups and a built-up network of supportive women helping each other.

WISH empowers women to strive towards their goals, and challenges the gender norms, inequality and pay gap from its 11 regions across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

For more information on WISH, please visit wishnetwork.org.