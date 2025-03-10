Evening of live music and dancing raises funds for charity
A successful and enjoyable evening was held in the Cowshacc Welshpool in aid of Cancer Research UK, where £140 was raised from the sale of raffle tickets.
By contributor Deborah Randall
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Live entertainment was provided by the Shrewsbury Ukulele Massive and others who played and sang. There was plenty of dancing and fun during the event.
A bring and share supper completed the evening.