Ironbridge Gorge Walking Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this May

In addition to some ‘themed’ walks, a great way to discover more about our local history, geology and nature, there will be a whole host of interesting routes. Local walk leaders will take you on a journey through this post-industrial landscape, exploring woodlands, meadows, heathlands, and dingles, many offering glimpses into the past, from old canals and disused railways to lime kilns, tile works and incline planes. All walks are graded to give some idea of their difficulty, taking into account distance and terrain.

Walkers enjoying sunshine during the festival.

There is also an option to challenge yourself to earn a medal over the nine days, by completing 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles through any combination of three or more walks. Whilst all walks are completely free, booking is essential as numbers are limited. Well behaved dogs are welcome on some walks but please check before booking.

To find out more and book your place, head to our Eventbrite page or visit our website: ironbridgewalking.co.uk

Bluebells and wild garlic, some of the beautiful spring flowers that can be spotted on these walks!