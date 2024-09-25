Forget everything you know about string quartets...

Bowjangles will turn you preconceptions about classical musicians upside down with their spectacular mix of upbeat classical music, comedy songs, well-known film, pop and rock tunes and foot-stomping Gypsy and Celtic bangers, all presented with humour, charisma and impressive physicality.

All the members of this long-running group are also accomplished singers, in styles ranging from pop to opera, jazz and rock, with something to appeal to everyone in the family.

Bowjangles have performed across the globe for many years in Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, Australia, the Caribbean, China, Off-Broadway in New York and performed at Glastonbury Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe and London's South Bank Centre.

Tickets at £12 adults and £6 for under 18s are available on artsalive.co.uk, Crafty Birds in Bredwood Arcade, Whitchurch, or on 07506 724572.

By Jennifer Matthews - Contributor