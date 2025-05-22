Wem to hold its first Repair Café

Repair Cafes began in The Netherlands in 2009 and have become more popular throughout Shropshire. They are a free community event where items are repaired and fixed to stop them going to disposal or needing to be replaced, where members of the public can pick up repair skills, all while enjoying refreshments and company.

The Wem Repair Café has been organised by the Wem Area Climate Action as one of its projects to help alleviate problems of climate change. A spokesperson for WACA said, “We know there are some highly successful and well established repair cafes in the county but we are very excited to be holding our first repair cafe here in Wem. It will be a lovely event for the people of Wem and the surrounding area, so we encourage people to bring along their broken or ripped household items along and we will see what we can do. We can’t promise to repair everything, but we will at least try or you can just pop in for a chat and refreshments”.

All repairs are done for free but donations towards running costs will be gratefully received.

Wem Repair Café becomes the 11th repair cafe in the Shropshire Council area.