The Foxes, commonly known as Calverhall Cricket Club, are off to a flying start in glorious early season sunshine

Calverhall Cricket Club has made an impressive start to the 2025 season, with eight fixtures already under their belt – five at home and three away – all played under idyllic spring and early summer Shropshire and Welsh skies. The opening weeks have seen a fine blend of experience and youth deliver entertaining cricket, strong results, and some standout individual performances.

The club’s mix of veteran players, promising youngsters, and enthusiastic new recruits has quickly gelled into a well performing side. In each match, the team has shown commitment and flair, earning admiration both on and off the field, even if some of the results didn’t go The Foxes way!

The headline moment came during a thrilling Saturday home fixture against Forton, where Ian Millard delivered a vintage display of batting prowess, compiling a superb century that was met with warm applause from the local crowd. Millard's knock was a masterclass in timing, placement, and patience — a timely reminder of his enduring quality at the crease expressed in his cricketing name of The Wicket Whisperer, given Millard is also the first choice wicket keeper and took a stumping after scoring his century.

Toby (No 3) Cantwell after his half century and 5 wickets in the same match against Ellesmere at home.

Equally remarkable was the performance of 14-year-old Toby Cantwell, who stole the show with a rare and memorable all-round display. The young talent not only registered a well-crafted half-century, but also went on to claim five wickets, dismantling the Ellesmere batting order with maturity well beyond his years. No 3, his Calverhall name as he is the third Toby to join the team has now been promoted to 3rd or 4th in the batting line up!

Chris Rowe, Tuesday Captain and Saturday Vice Captain of Calverhall Cricket Club, continues to lead from the front as he tops the club’s Most Important Player rankings. With his reliable wicket-taking, consistent run-scoring, and sharp fielding, Chris remains the heartbeat of the team across formats.

The Foxes seasoned all-rounder isn’t without competition. Rising stars Joe Lea and Brendan Healy have been snapping at his heels with standout performances in the field and Brendan with the ball. Their youthful energy is pushing standards higher – much to the benefit of The Foxes overall, specifically as Joe now fields like Chris Rowe and Brendan is mimicking his bowling.

As Chris himself would likely say, it’s a good problem to have. Healthy competition, strong leadership, and a team full of contributors – exactly what’s needed for a successful season at Calverhall.

Whilst Calverhall Cricket Club – affectionately known as The Foxes – hasn’t won every match this season, there’s no denying that the spirit of cricket is alive and thriving in this beautiful corner of Shropshire.

Set in the heart of the village, Calverhall’s ground is a scene straight from an English summer postcard: open fields stretch to one side, Holy Trinity Church provides a timeless backdrop with chiming bells opposite, tennis courts and the modern new clubhouse border the third. It's a setting that draws players and supporters alike, week in and week out, to soak up the game, the sun, and the community atmosphere.

Every home match is a celebration of more than just cricket. With over £50 worth of teas served each time, no player or spectator goes hungry – expect homemade cakes, sausage rolls, and all the proper trimmings. Add in drinks served in the sunshine, and on the odd summer holiday day, a post-match BBQ sizzling away, and it’s easy to see why match days here feel like village events, not just sporting fixtures.

So yes, winning is nice. But at Calverhall, it’s the cricket, the camaraderie, and the community that really make The Foxes’ home games something special. Whether you’re there to cheer a century, share a pint, or simply enjoy the view – there’s always a warm welcome waiting at the boundary

Club Captain Oliver Griffith praised the team’s early efforts:

"It’s been a wonderful start to the season. The mix of youth and experience is working beautifully, and the energy around the club is fantastic. Performances like Ian’s and young Toby’s really show what this club is all about, and we even lent a couple of players to an opposition team!"

With the summer stretching ahead and momentum building, Calverhall Cricket Club looks set for an exciting and competitive season. Support from the local and regional community has been strong, and with more home fixtures to come, the club encourages all to come down and enjoy an afternoon of cricket and camaraderie.

For upcoming fixtures and club news, follow Calverhall CC via our Facebook page.