Wolves loanee set to depart this summer

The 21-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Ajax, with an obligation to buy for more than £11million if the winger made a certain number of starts for the club.

However, Forbs has made just one start in 10 Premier League appearances after falling out of favour under both Gary O'Neil and Vitor Pereira.

He has only made two brief substitute appearances since the start of 2025 and is now set to return to the Netherlands.

Pereira would not be drawn on the player's future, but admitted he does not fit into his system.

"He must go back to Ajax and after we'll see," the head coach said.