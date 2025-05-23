Care Home Nurses Gifted Care Package by Shropshire Homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The donation to the care home on Bryce Way, located close to the homebuilder’s Silkin Meadows development in Apley, provided a wide range of sweet treats to thank the nurses for all their incredible work to support the community.

The gift hamper comprised macaroons, strawberry preserves, tea bags and coffee, lemon drizzle flapjack, rhubarb and custard sweets, fudge and more.

Deputy Manager, Sarah Scriven, with some of the sweet treats donated by Barratt Homes

Maria Armstrong, Activities Co-ordinator at Telford Hall Care Home, said: "We are so grateful to Barratt Homes for its generous and thoughtful gift hamper in recognition of International Nurses Day. The selection of treats – from macaroons and lemon drizzle flapjack to tea, coffee and old-fashioned sweets – brought big smiles to our team.

Barratt Homes donated a gift hamper to Telford Hall Care Home for International Nurses Day

“It's wonderful to see the hard work of our nurses and care staff acknowledged in such a kind way. On behalf of everyone at the home, thank you for making us feel so appreciated!"

Telford Hall is a luxury, purpose-built care home in Lawley Village, Telford. It provides specialist nursing, dementia and residential care, as well as short-term respite stays.

Led by the International Council of Nurses (ICN), the annual campaign is designed to mark the significant and vital contribution that nurses make to society.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “As part of International Nurses Day, we wanted to show our support and appreciation for nurses, and we hope the staff of Telford Hall Care Home enjoyed all of the treats.

“Key Workers have been at the forefront of many people’s minds in recent years, and it is vital to acknowledge that nurses are selfless in their duties and carry out a remarkable service to help the older members of society. We are proud to have been able to make this small gesture of appreciation.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Shropshire.