Shropshire Star
Close

Charity welcomes new business ambassador

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is delighted to welcome Sally Glarvey, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at international law firm Gowling WLG, as a business ambassador.

Published
Sally Glarvey. Photo: Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Bringing a wealth of experience of diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, and corporate social responsibility, Sally also has a strong connection with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity through her professional and personal experiences.

Sally shared: “Midlands Air Ambulance Charity holds a special place in my heart. In my previous role, we supported the charity for seven years after witnessing it save a colleague’s life. Partnering with the charity and raising essential funds through various fundraising and community efforts was truly rewarding. It was inspiring to see how the money we raised contributed to life-saving missions, air ambulances, critical care cars, and supporting the dedicated individuals at the charity.”

“I feel incredibly privileged to become a Business Ambassador, continuing to support this remarkable charity. I aim to leverage my knowledge of the charity and my local community network to further its mission.”

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sally as a business ambassador. Her long-standing support and deep understanding of our charity’s work, combined with her knowledge and expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to raise awareness and vital funds.”

By Lisa Sadler - Contributor

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular