There will be various church services at different venues around the Kington parishes during holy week and Easter

Starting on Palm Sunday, April 13 there will be Holy Eucharist at St Thomas a Becket in Huntington at 8.30am, and at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 10am. Evening Prayer will take place at St Mary’s Church in Kinnerton at 6pm and at St Thomas a Becket at Huntington also at 6pm.

On Maundy Thursday, April 17, there will be Eucharist at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 6pm.

Good Friday’s services on April 18 will start with Messy Church and making Easter garden at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 10am, there will also be a Churches Together service at Kington Court at 10am.

The Last Hour at the Cross will be held in St Mary’s Church in Kington at 2pm and there will be readings and meditation at St Stephen’s Church in Old Radnor at 6pm.

Easter Day services on Sunday, April 20 will include Holy Eucharist at St Thomas a Becket and St Mary’s Church in Kinnerton at 8.30am, at St Mary’s Church in Kington and St Peter’s Church in Titley at 10am and at St Stephen’s Church in Old Radnor at 6pm.

For more information visit www.kingtonparishes.org.uk